Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of 7-year-old Child Murder In Kamoke

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:23 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of 7-year-old child murder in Kamoke

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday taken notice of murder of 7-year-old boy after kidnapping in the area of Kamoke and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday taken notice of murder of 7-year-old boy after kidnapping in the area of Kamoke and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The chief minister further directed to initiate legal action against the accused involved in this brutal act, besides ensuring their immediate arrest.

Usman Buzdar assured that justice would be served to the affected family at any cost.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family of the deceased child.

