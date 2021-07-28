Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of agitation

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of agitation of heirs of a person killed in Satghara and assured to provide justice to them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of agitation of heirs of a person killed in Satghara and assured to provide justice to them.

Provision of justice to the victim's heirs is a responsibility of the State, he added.

The CM directed to early arrest the accused involved in the murder and sought an immediate report from the DPO Okara.

Meanwhile, the DPO Okara and SP (Investigation) heard the plaintiff at Civil Rest House Okara and assured them of the provision of justice.