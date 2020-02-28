Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of childbirth at hospital washroom

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of childbirth incident at Jinnah Hospital's washroom and sought a report from secretary specialized healthcare and Medical education.

Disciplinary action be initiated against those found responsible and report be submitted to the CM Office,he added.