Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Childbirth At Hospital Washroom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of childbirth incident at Jinnah Hospital's washroom and sought a report from secretary specialized healthcare and Medical education.
Disciplinary action be initiated against those found responsible and report be submitted to the CM Office,he added.