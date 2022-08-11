UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Damaging Graveyard

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging graveyard

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday took notice of the incident of causing damage to a graveyard of the Parsi community near Badami Bagh and sought a report from the inspector general of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday took notice of the incident of causing damage to a graveyard of the Parsi community near Badami Bagh and sought a report from the inspector general of Police.

The chief minister directed to provide complete protection to the Parsi community in the area and strict action should be taken against the persons involved in the incident, he said.

Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi directed to arrange an effective police patrolling system near the Parsi community graveyard along with setting up a police chowki.

He said that the Parsi community was peace loving and it was responsibility of the governmentto safeguard its rights.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Bagh From

Recent Stories

Present government would resolve the issues of Non ..

Present government would resolve the issues of Non-Muslim Pakistanis on priority ..

1 minute ago
 Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues war ..

Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues warning

1 minute ago
 Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's p ..

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's policy: Atta Tara

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

7 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad ..

Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.