Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging graveyard

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday took notice of the incident of causing damage to a graveyard of the Parsi community near Badami Bagh and sought a report from the inspector general of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday took notice of the incident of causing damage to a graveyard of the Parsi community near Badami Bagh and sought a report from the inspector general of Police.

The chief minister directed to provide complete protection to the Parsi community in the area and strict action should be taken against the persons involved in the incident, he said.

Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi directed to arrange an effective police patrolling system near the Parsi community graveyard along with setting up a police chowki.

He said that the Parsi community was peace loving and it was responsibility of the governmentto safeguard its rights.