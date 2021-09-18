Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Dead Body Passing In Canal
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:20 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.
He sought the report about the construction of canal bridge at Rukan Pur and said that the construction of bridge at canal will be reviewed.