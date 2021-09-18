UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Dead Body Passing In Canal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of dead body passing in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He sought the report about the construction of canal bridge at Rukan Pur and said that the construction of bridge at canal will be reviewed.

Related Topics

Dead Chief Minister Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt spending public money judiciously, says Farru ..

Govt spending public money judiciously, says Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ov ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over child murder

6 minutes ago
 PGGA committed to empower girls: Begum Parveen Sar ..

PGGA committed to empower girls: Begum Parveen Sarwar

6 minutes ago
 Voter's awareness seminar held

Voter's awareness seminar held

6 minutes ago
 Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our n ..

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochi ..

1 hour ago
 IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.