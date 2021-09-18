Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of dead body passing in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passing a dead body in canal in Rukan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He sought the report about the construction of canal bridge at Rukan Pur and said that the construction of bridge at canal will be reviewed.