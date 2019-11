Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, taking notice of death of two girls in civil hospital Gujranawala, has sought a report from Secretary Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar , taking notice of death of two girls in civil hospital Gujranawala, has sought a report from Secretary Health.

He directed to initiate inquiry against the responsible persons.

The CM expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved family members.