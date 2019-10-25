Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of delay in issuance of vehicle number-plates

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday and took notice of delay in issuance of vehicles' number-plates by the Excise Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday and took notice of delay in issuance of vehicles ' number-plates by the Excise Department.

He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the release of number-plates.

He ordered for taking immediate steps to fulfill legal requirements with regard to the release of number-plates.

The CM said the Punjab Excise Department should follow rules and regulations in this regard.

Secretary Excise gave a briefing to the CM about different options for issuing the number-plates.

Punjab Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, DG Excise and others also attended the meeting.