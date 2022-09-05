Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Fire Eruption In Jinnah Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 08:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education department about the fire incident in the surgical unit-III of Jinnah Hospital.
He directed to take disciplinary action against those responsible for the negligence by holding a comprehensive inquiry.