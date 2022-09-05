Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of fire eruption in Jinnah hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education department about the fire incident in the surgical unit-III of Jinnah Hospital.

He directed to take disciplinary action against those responsible for the negligence by holding a comprehensive inquiry.