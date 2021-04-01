UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident on the spiritual personality of Astana-e-Aalia Bashiria Jalilia Syed Zulqarnain Jalil in the area of Sheikhupura and sought a report from DPO Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident on the spiritual personality of Astana-e-Aalia Bashiria Jalilia Syed Zulqarnain Jalil in the area of Sheikhupura and sought a report from DPO Sheikhupura.

He has ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Punjab Sheikhupura From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Managers of wedding halls arrested, schools sealed ..

4 minutes ago

Peace in Afghanistan imperative for regional econo ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF Urges Wealthier Nations to Share Vaccines T ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Countries Agree Gradual Increase in Oil Prod ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-corruption team raids Badin wheat godown

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.