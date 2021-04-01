Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident on the spiritual personality of Astana-e-Aalia Bashiria Jalilia Syed Zulqarnain Jalil in the area of Sheikhupura and sought a report from DPO Sheikhupura.

He has ordered immediate arrest of the accused.