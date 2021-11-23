Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a firing incident in the precincts of Nawab Town police station.

According to news release, the chief minister directed that strict action be taken against the arrested accused without any discrimination.

He also directed that absconding criminals bearrested as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 16 accused involved in the incident.