Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Gang Rape With Beggar Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about an alleged incident of gang rape with a beggar woman in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about an alleged incident of gang rape with a beggar woman in Gujranwala.

The chief minister directed the authorities to take strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case against the accused and arrested two 'criminals' while conducting raids to arrest the third accomplice.

