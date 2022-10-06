UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Inhuman Treatment To Under Arrest Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of inhuman treatment to under arrest accused

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of a video getting viral about the inhuman treatment being meted out to under arrest accused in the Badami Bagh Police Station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of a video getting viral about the inhuman treatment being meted out to under arrest accused in the Badami Bagh Police Station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM ordered to conduct an impartial investigation of the incident and directed to take an indiscriminate legal and departmental action against the officials found responsible for this incident.

On the notice taken by the CM, SHO Badami Bagh has been suspended from service.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Bagh From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on ..

US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protests - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 US Designates 3 Individuals, 1 Entity for Alleged ..

US Designates 3 Individuals, 1 Entity for Alleged Link to Myanmar's Military - T ..

2 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Americans Give US Healthcare System ..

Nearly Half of Americans Give US Healthcare System Poor or Failing Grade - Poll

11 minutes ago
 Inter-district Hockey League to be played among st ..

Inter-district Hockey League to be played among students in 11 districts of Sout ..

11 minutes ago
 Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

11 minutes ago
 French Economy Expected to Stagnate This Fall - Na ..

French Economy Expected to Stagnate This Fall - National Institute of Statistics

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.