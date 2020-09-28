UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Killing Of 3 Women In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of killing of 3 women in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of killing of three women due to firing in the area of Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of killing of three women due to firing in the area of Rawalpindi.

He sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi about the incident and ordered for the arrest of the accused.

He also ordered for submitting a report to his office after holding impartial investigations and provision of justice should also be ensured to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Rawalpindi Women From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

3 minutes ago

Rospotrebnadzor Estimates 24-25% of Moscow Populat ..

2 minutes ago

Two more victims of Van accident laid to rest

2 minutes ago

16 killed, 1018 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

CTP launch operation against encroachment

4 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Minsk to Release Russian Journalist Olsh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.