Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of killing of 3 women in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of killing of three women due to firing in the area of Rawalpindi.

He sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi about the incident and ordered for the arrest of the accused.

He also ordered for submitting a report to his office after holding impartial investigations and provision of justice should also be ensured to the bereaved families.