Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Killing Of 3 Women In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of killing of three women due to firing in the area of Rawalpindi.
He sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi about the incident and ordered for the arrest of the accused.
He also ordered for submitting a report to his office after holding impartial investigations and provision of justice should also be ensured to the bereaved families.