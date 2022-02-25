Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of kite flying violation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a motorcyclist in Faisalabad, has sought a report from the IG police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a motorcyclist in Faisalabad, has sought a report from the IG police.

He expressed anger over the incidents of kite flying despite the ban and directed an action against those responsible for the negligence.

Action should be taken against the kite flyers while ensuring strict implementation on the law. The incidents of kite flying are intolerable and the police should take effective measures in this regard, he said and extended sympathies to the family of the deceased.