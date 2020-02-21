UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Kite Flying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of kite flying

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed strong indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed strong indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in the provincial metropolis.

He took notice of injury of a youth due to stray kite-twine and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He directed to take strict action against the responsible persons. Despite strict instructions, the occurrence of kite flying incidents showed the negligence of the concerned police officials, he added.

He also directed to ensure the complete implementation of the ban on kite-flying in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

19 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

28 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

47 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

47 minutes ago

Gold price goes record high, touches Rs 93,650 per ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.