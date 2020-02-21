Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed strong indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in the provincial metropolis.

He took notice of injury of a youth due to stray kite-twine and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He directed to take strict action against the responsible persons. Despite strict instructions, the occurrence of kite flying incidents showed the negligence of the concerned police officials, he added.

He also directed to ensure the complete implementation of the ban on kite-flying in the province.