Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Murder Incident In Kasur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:44 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of murder incident in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura regarding the murder of three members of a family in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura regarding the murder of three members of a family in Kasur.

According to handout issued here on Monday, the CM directed to provide justice to the bereaved heirs and treatment of the injured children.

The police have arrested two accused with weapons whileraids are being conducted to arrest the third one.

