Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of murder of four

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of four people in Dinga Gujrat and sought a report from IG Police.

The chief minister ordered for conducting thorough investigation into the incident. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved.