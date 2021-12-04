Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Murder Of Four
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of four people in Dinga Gujrat and sought a report from IG Police.
The chief minister ordered for conducting thorough investigation into the incident. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved.