Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of murder

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the murder incident of Surgeon Dr Haq Nawaz in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the murder incident of Surgeon Dr Haq Nawaz in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM directed to arrest the accused forthwith and bring them in the stern grip of law. He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the heirs.