Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of New Born Infants' Death At DHQ Hafizabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of a news regarding death of new born infants in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, has sought a report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of a news regarding death of new born infants in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, has sought a report.

The provincial minister health and secretary Primary & secondary health have been directed to present an investigative report of the tragic incident to the CM Punjab.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the death of new born babies was a tragic incident and strict action would be taken against the responsibles.

He also condoled with the bereaved parents.

