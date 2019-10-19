Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of new born infants' death at DHQ Hafizabad

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of a news regarding death of new born infants in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, has sought a report

The provincial minister health and secretary Primary & secondary health have been directed to present an investigative report of the tragic incident to the CM Punjab.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the death of new born babies was a tragic incident and strict action would be taken against the responsibles.

He also condoled with the bereaved parents.