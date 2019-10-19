Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of New Born Infants' Death At DHQ Hafizabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:47 PM
Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of a news regarding death of new born infants in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, has sought a report
The provincial minister health and secretary Primary & secondary health have been directed to present an investigative report of the tragic incident to the CM Punjab.
Sardar Usman Buzdar said the death of new born babies was a tragic incident and strict action would be taken against the responsibles.
He also condoled with the bereaved parents.