Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of not providing timely treatment to scalded girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of not providing timely treatment to the scalded girl Alizay at Children's Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

The CM has sought a report from the Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department and ordered an investigation into the incident.

On the instructions of CM, Alizay, a resident of Okara, has been admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The CM said that the Punjab government would bear the expenses of treatment, adding that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and action would be taken against the responsible staff in the light of the investigation report.

He said that every patient should be provided necessary medical treatment.