UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Not Providing Timely Treatment To Scalded Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of not providing timely treatment to scalded girl

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of not providing timely treatment to the scalded girl Alizay at Children's Hospital and Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of not providing timely treatment to the scalded girl Alizay at Children's Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

The CM has sought a report from the Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department and ordered an investigation into the incident.

On the instructions of CM, Alizay, a resident of Okara, has been admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The CM said that the Punjab government would bear the expenses of treatment, adding that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and action would be taken against the responsible staff in the light of the investigation report.

He said that every patient should be provided necessary medical treatment.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Okara From

Recent Stories

PML-N playing role for development of country: Say ..

PML-N playing role for development of country: Says Jafar Khan

2 minutes ago
 Imran struggles for power not to serve people: Haj ..

Imran struggles for power not to serve people: Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

2 minutes ago
 Early diagnosis of breast cancer to reduce mortali ..

Early diagnosis of breast cancer to reduce mortality rate in women: Samina Alvi

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court asks NAB to preserve, digitize its r ..

Supreme Court asks NAB to preserve, digitize its record

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan adopts measures to completely eradicate p ..

Pakistan adopts measures to completely eradicate polio: Patel

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court cancels bail of former senator's ..

Lahore High Court cancels bail of former senator's son

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.