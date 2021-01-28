Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public complaint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news aired by a private news channel about the unavailability of bridge for the residents of Wachla Bella locality in district Jhelum

Chief Minister has sought a report from secretary C&W Punjab with the direction to expedite the feasibility report for the construction of a bridge there, stated official spokesman.