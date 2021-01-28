UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Public Complaint

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public complaint

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) -:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news aired by a private news channel about the unavailability of bridge for the residents of Wachla Bella locality in district Jhelum .

Chief Minister has sought a report from secretary C&W Punjab with the direction to expedite the feasibility report for the construction of a bridge there, stated official spokesman.

