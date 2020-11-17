Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Rape-cum-murder Of Minor Girl
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a 9-year old girl in Sargodha, has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).
According to a handout issued here, the CM directed early arrest of criminals.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of justice.