Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Rape-cum-murder Of Minor Girl

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of rape-cum-murder of minor girl

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a 9-year old girl in Sargodha, has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a 9-year old girl in Sargodha, has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

According to a handout issued here, the CM directed early arrest of criminals.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

