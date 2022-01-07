UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Rape Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of rape with a girl student in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of rape with a girl student in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

The Chief Minister assured that justice will be provided to the affected girl student at any cost.

Usman Buzdar said that accused involved in this heinous act will be awarded stern punishment according to the law. The accused did not deserve any concession, he added.

