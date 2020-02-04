UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Torture Of A Nurse

Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of torture of a nurse

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took note of torture of a nurse of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shorkot by a doctor Safdar Abbas and sought a report from the health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took note of torture of a nurse of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shorkot by a doctor Safdar Abbas and sought a report from the health department.

He termed the incident deplorable, and directed to department concerned to initiate legal action against the doctor.

A case has been registered with Shorkot City police station against the doctor and the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has also suspended Dr Safdar Abbas and initiated action against him under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) 2006.

