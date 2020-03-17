UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Two Minor Brothers' Murder

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of two minor brothers' murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, The Chief Minister directed that the accused of double murder should immediately be apprehended.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Punjab Gujranwala Hafizabad From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cabinet apprised over coronavirus situation, steps ..

57 seconds ago

Wife of First Man in Space Dies at 84 - Authoritie ..

59 seconds ago

Isolated wards must be out of hospitals: Young Doc ..

1 minute ago

Aslam Iqbal vows to defeat coronavirus jointly

1 minute ago

London Mayor Announces Cancellation of Planned Eve ..

4 minutes ago

US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops in 22 States in Respo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.