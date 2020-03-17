Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of two minor brothers' murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, The Chief Minister directed that the accused of double murder should immediately be apprehended.