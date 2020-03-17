Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Two Minor Brothers' Murder
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.
According to handout issued here on Tuesday, The Chief Minister directed that the accused of double murder should immediately be apprehended.