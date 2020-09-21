Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman assault

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape of a woman during dacoity in Depalpur and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape of a woman during dacoity in Depalpur and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he ordered for strict action against the culprits. He ordered that the affected woman should be provided justice at every cost.