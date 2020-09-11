UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Woman Molestation In Taunsa

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman molestation in Taunsa

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about an alleged incident of woman molestation in Taunsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about an alleged incident of woman molestation in Taunsa.

He ordered for immediate arrest of the culprits.

He assured the affected family that justice would be done to them at every cost.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Women Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

11 minutes ago

Mazari reaffirms proper implementation of child pr ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid's vision of vibrant, prosperous Pakistan rem ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body for completing consultation on giving ..

3 minutes ago

Effective mechanism, awareness drive help Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to Quaid-e-Azam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.