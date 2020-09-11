Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman molestation in Taunsa

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about an alleged incident of woman molestation in Taunsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about an alleged incident of woman molestation in Taunsa.

He ordered for immediate arrest of the culprits.

He assured the affected family that justice would be done to them at every cost.