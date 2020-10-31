UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Woman Murder

Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:54 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a woman after gang-rape in Pakpattan and sought a report from IG Police Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a woman after gang-rape in Pakpattan and sought a report from IG Police Punjab.

He ordered for taking stern legal action against the accused involved in the heinous act besides ensuring justice to the affected family.

