Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a woman after gang-rape in Pakpattan and sought a report from IG Police Punjab.

He ordered for taking stern legal action against the accused involved in the heinous act besides ensuring justice to the affected family.