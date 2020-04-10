Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incidents of mismanagement during the distribution of financial aid in Multan and Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incidents of mismanagement during the distribution of financial aid in Multan and Rajanpur.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a woman in Multan who lost her life in the stampede.

Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioners of Multan and DG Khan and directed to probe into the matter.

Usman Buzdar said that foolproof arrangements should be ensured for the prevention of such incidents besides 100 percent implementation of SOPs.