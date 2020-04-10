UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Woman's Death Due To Stampede

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman's death due to stampede

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incidents of mismanagement during the distribution of financial aid in Multan and Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incidents of mismanagement during the distribution of financial aid in Multan and Rajanpur.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a woman in Multan who lost her life in the stampede.

Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioners of Multan and DG Khan and directed to probe into the matter.

Usman Buzdar said that foolproof arrangements should be ensured for the prevention of such incidents besides 100 percent implementation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Rajanpur Women From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

33 minutes ago

Peerabad SHO attacked by a group of individuals

3 minutes ago

Virus shutdowns erode US inflation in March

3 minutes ago

Managers' chief slams Football League over season ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA provides medical equipment to 33 hospitals in ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova Hopes to Recover From Coronavirus Crisis b ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.