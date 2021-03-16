UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab

Takes Notice Over Poor Sanitation Arrangements Of Underpasses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice over poor sanitation arrangements of underpasses during his visit to Expo Center and directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure proper cleanliness of the sites.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan following the instructions, visited the Jail Road, FC College, Muslim Town, New Campus, Jinnah and other underpasses of the city and directed all the officials and workers to remain in the field until the successful completion of the cleanliness operation.

He said that special drive was launched to ensure effective cleanliness arrangements at all the underpasses of the city including mechanical washing and mechanical sweeping. He said that LWMC was not going to tolerate any sort of negligence in the field as strict compliance of order was being made.

He appealed to the citizens of Lahore to cooperate with LWMC and dispose of their waste properly in bins and dial LWMC helpline 1139 for any help.

