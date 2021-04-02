UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Taking Revolutionary Steps For Welfare Of People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:14 PM

Chief Minister Punjab taking revolutionary steps for welfare of people

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Friday said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and making efforts to solve their problems at their door steps

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Friday said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and making efforts to solve their problems at their door steps.

He was inaugurating Computerized Land Record Centers in Malal and Khaur and BHU Khaur Road and Dhok Mela Road .

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , AC Fatehjang Azim Shaukat Awan and AC Pindigheb Haidar Abbas were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Anwar Khan said that after establishment of these land record keeping centers, the land related problems of the people of these areas will be solved nearest to their home towns which will ultimately save their precious time and finances.

He said record keeping centers has been established in revenue department while reforms are also being introduced to facilitate people.

The minister said, open kutcheires are regularly being held on monthly basis in all the land record centers across the Punjab to solve the revenue related problems of the people with out any delay.

He said that construction of new roads which he inaugurated today have been built at the cost of million of rupees and will provide better traveling facilities to the residents of the area.

