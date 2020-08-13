UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab To Be Chief Guest At I-Day Main Event

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:06 PM

Chief Minister Punjab to be chief guest at I-Day main event

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize main event to mark the celebrations of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Hall # 1 on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize main event to mark the celebrations of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Hall # 1 on Friday.

LAC spokesperson said here on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest of the event.

The cultural troupe of Dera Ghazi Khan will perform Nur Sur,while the troupe from Sargodha will perform regional Jhumar dance.

