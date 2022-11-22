UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab To Visits Jahanian On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will visit Jahanian on Wednesday, where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects

The projects include road construction and expansion from Bridge 114-10/R to Bridge 132-10/R. The construction and expansion project of a 15 km long road will cost a total of Rs 714 million, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The construction and expansion of the road will provide an alternative route to Multan and Dunyapur and will facilitate the movement of millions of citizens. The delivery of produce from the farms to the markets will also be facilitated and the farmers will be facilitated in transporting especially fruits and vegetables to the markets.

He will address a public gathering at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi cricket Stadium and will also meet the public representatives.

