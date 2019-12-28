UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Justice (retd) Arif Chaudhry

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar condoles death of Justice (retd) Arif Chaudhry

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice (retd) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry of Supreme Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice (retd) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry of Supreme Court.

In his condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

