Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Justice (retd) Arif Chaudhry
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:27 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice (retd) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry of Supreme Court
In his condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.