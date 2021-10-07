Chief Minister Punjab visits city areas to review cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

He took strict notice of the poor cleanliness situation at some roads and directed to improve the arrangements while expressing displeasure over the performance of DC Lahore and LWMC officials, aid a handout issued here.

He reprimanded the concerned officials and directed to immediately remove solid waste. No compromise will be made on cleanliness and action will be initiated if any complaint arise with regard to cleanliness, warned the CM.