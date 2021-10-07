UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Visits City Areas To Review Cleanliness Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab visits city areas to review cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

He took strict notice of the poor cleanliness situation at some roads and directed to improve the arrangements while expressing displeasure over the performance of DC Lahore and LWMC officials, aid a handout issued here.

He reprimanded the concerned officials and directed to immediately remove solid waste. No compromise will be made on cleanliness and action will be initiated if any complaint arise with regard to cleanliness, warned the CM.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

41 minutes ago
 Development work started in neglected areas to ens ..

Development work started in neglected areas to ensure equal share: CM

3 minutes ago
 Key questions on the global tax movement

Key questions on the global tax movement

3 minutes ago
 Tanzanian-born novelist Gurnah wins Nobel Literatu ..

Tanzanian-born novelist Gurnah wins Nobel Literature Prize

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba takes notice of male vaccinators in Bal ..

Dr. Rubaba takes notice of male vaccinators in Balochitan's women educational in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.