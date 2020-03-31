UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Visits Corona Crisis Management Cell

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab visits Corona Crisis Management Cell

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell set up to monitor measures being taken against the pandemic, here at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell set up to monitor measures being taken against the pandemic, here at Civil Secretariat.

He was briefed that Corona Crisis Management Cell was reviewing the situation at global, national, provincial and tehsil levels. He was further briefed that supply and demand of edibles and flour in different districts was also being monitored and the concerned departments were being informed about the supply and requirements of commodities. Data of those who violated Section 144 had also been compiled in Corona Crisis Management Cell.

The Chief Minister was briefed that 6154 FIRs had been registered across the province and action had been taken against more than 10,000 people for violating Section 144 imposed to deal with Coronavirus.

Corona Crisis Management Cell has representatives of Rescue and other concerned departments. Usman Buzdar was informed that the situation arising due to the arrival of pilgrims from various places was also being monitored.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister about the Corona Crisis Management Cell.

The chief minister said that setting up of Corona Crisis Management Cell was a commendable step as timely monitoring of the situation occurred by a pandemic was very important.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Secretaries and others were also present.

