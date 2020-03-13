UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Visits Corona Management Center At Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited a Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inspected arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited a Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inspected arrangements.

He also inspected different wards in the center.

Usman Buzdar said that 50-bed Corona Management Center had been established at the RIU and number of beds could be increased if needed.

Necessary diagnostic kits had been arranged and the Punjab cabinet had already given approval to the enforcement of public health emergency in the province, he added.

Every necessary step was being taken for protecting people of the province from coronavirus,he said.

He said that screening process on airports had been made more effective, adding that special attention was being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He was briefed about the corona management center by VC Rawalpindi MedicalUniversity Prof Dr Muhammad Umar. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, theSscretary P&SH and concerned officials were also present.

