Chief Minister Punjab visits corona monitoring room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the primary & secondary healthcare department to inspect its control room established for the monitoring of coronavirus here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the primary & secondary healthcare department to inspect its control room established for the monitoring of coronavirus here on Wednesday.

He inspected hospitals' online monitoring as well as coronavirus monitoring system.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that control room would work round-the-clock.

He said that the coronavirus diagnostic kits had also been procured by the Punjab government.

The facility of coronavirus test is available in Lahore and provincial administration, as well as the health department is fully alert.

The government was strictly monitoring the situation and line departments had been directed to ensure cleanliness at fish markets and other food points.

All precautionary measures were being followed and there was no coronavirus patient in Punjab due to the timely steps of the government, devised by the WHO, wee being followed, he said.

He said that the situation was normal in Punjab and round-the-clock monitoring was being done.

"Isolation wards have been set up in Services Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan," he said, adding "Screening of passengers coming from abroad, especially from China, is being done at airports." The provision of healthcare facilities had been improved due to online monitoring of around 50 THQ and DHQ hospitals in the province.

The CM directed that the online monitoring system of all the DHQ and THQ hospitals should be made functional as soon as possible, adding that a decision had been made to install cameras at entry and exit points of the province for the eradication of polio.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman gave a briefing about precautionary measures. He said that more than 75 thousand corona virus patients had been identified in the world.

Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and others were present on thee occasion.