Chief Minister Punjab Visits Corona Vaccination Centre At Expo Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre set up at Expo Centre and observed the process of vaccination to elderly citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre set up at Expo Centre and observed the process of vaccination to elderly citizens.

He reviewed the facilities being provided to the senior citizens who came for vaccination.

The chief minister also talked to the health workers who were administering the vaccine and lauded their services. Usman Buzdar also inquired after the aged citizens and asked them about the facilities available for them at the Expo Centre.

The people expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them and said that the Punjab government had made the best arrangements there. They were of the view that they had not faced any problem in getting vaccine. They also commended the Punjab government for making exemplary arrangements. Relatives of the elderly people who came with them told the chief minister that staff appointed at Expo Centre was well behaved and the administration deserved congratulations for making such a wonderful arrangements.

Usman Buzdar said that the first phase of administering vaccine to elderly citizens besides health workers had been started and centres had also been set up in every district for the purpose.

The CM said that he was pleased to find that vaccine was being administered to the aged citizens with respect and honour. He said that all out measures were being taken by the government to deal with Covid-19.

The recent wave of the corona was getting worse and holding public processions in the present situation was not a wise decision, he said, adding that safeguarding the lives of the people was the top priority of the government. Compromising human lives over narrow vested interest was nothing but vicious act, he added.

Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division and other authorities were also present on the occasion.

