(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Gharhi Chakar in Ghotki, where he condoled with former MPA Sardar Rahim Bakhsh Bozdar and his brothers over the death of their mother on Friday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Gharhi Chakar in Ghotki, where he condoled with former MPA Sardar Rahim Bakhsh Bozdar and his brothers over the death of their mother on Friday evening.

Talking to media, he said Punjab government was taking all necessary measures to control coronavirus pandemic and had decided to launch crackdown against the violators of SOPs.

He further said that 17 districts of Punjab were under threat of Locust swarm, however he said that rapid work was being done to eradicate this threat.