Chief Minister Punjab visits Rwp city; inspects Leh cleanliness work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Rawalpindi City and inspected cleanliness work of Nullah Leh.

The CM expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for cleanliness work of Leh and also inspected proposed site of Leh expressway at the banks of Nullah Leh.

The CM was briefed about different development projects at Rialto Park, Murree Road near Marrir Chowk.

Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a sapling under monsoon tree plantation and also prayed for success of the plantation campaign launched here by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi.

The CM said, the reconstruction project of Nullah Leh would help prevent flood destruction particularly during monsoon.

He informed that Nullah Leh and Expressway projects would cost Rs 85 billion and the project would be launched under public-private partnership.

The CM said that four interchanges would also been constructed at Leh Expressway.

A special sewage treatment plant would also be developed at Nullah Leh, he said adding, construction of signal free expressway on either side of Leh Nullah from Rawalpindi to Islamabad was a dream which would be constructed by PTI government.

He informed that mega tree plantation would be done along Nullah Leh expressway which would help reduce air population in the city.

Once constructed, Leh expressway would prove a great facility for the citizens, he added.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on the occasion thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for taking solid steps for desilting and cleaning of Nullah Leh and said that the project provided excellent service to the residents of Rawalpindi city.

The CM during his visit was briefed that with the construction of Leh expressway, a utility corridor would also be constructed.

Usman Busdar was apprised that 16 km long Nullah Leh expressway from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be constructed while 2750 kanal land is being acquired for the project.

He was informed that Nullah Leh cleanliness work was done in collaboration with private sector, utilizing hundreds of dumpers. Seven vulnerable points of Nullah Leh were focused especially during cleanliness project.

The CM also expressed satisfaction over beautification and plantation projects launched by PHA Rawalpindi and appreciated efforts of Advisor to CM/Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood made for beautification of the city.

Members National and Provincial Assemblies including Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency, DG PHA and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab also visited Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and met with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), led by Chief Organizer of PTI Saif Ullah Niazi and discussed the political situation, party matters and social welfare projects.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would make all out efforts to expedite the welfare services in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "The elements that are propagating against PTI government would be unsuccessful as failed earlier and we will give reply of negative politics through welfare services." The CM said, efforts would be made to highlight performance of the Punjab government.

Maximum facilities would be provided to the citizens at their door steps, he added.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President, PTI Arshad Dad, Party Office Bearers, Shahid Yousaf, Jamal Ansari, Ijaz Minhas and others were present while Punjab provincialministers and several Members of Punjab Assembly attended the meeting through video link from CM Office Lahore.