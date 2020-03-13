Chief Minister Punjab vows to solve problems of nurses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar listened to problems of nurses and assured them of solving their issues after visiting Corona Management Centre established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar listened to problems of nurses and assured them of solving their issues after visiting Corona Management Centre established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Friday.

Usman Buzdar gave necessary instructions regarding the appointment of nurses to Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, the secretary Specialization Healthcare and Medical education and officers concerned.

The chief minister announced to appoint 136 nurses at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urologyand nurses thanked the chief minister for taking personal interests for the solutionof their problems.