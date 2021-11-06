UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Warns Hoarders Of Strict Action

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all possible administrative measures would be taken to ensure sale of sugar at fixed price.

Presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday, he said that indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers would be continued and no one would be allowed to exploit the interest of the common man.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed about sugar stocks and demand in the province. It was decided in the meeting to take all necessary steps to stabilize the sugar prices.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asserted that no one would be allowed to hoard sugar. Artificial increase in sugar price would not be tolerated. People cannot be left alone at the mercy of profiteers, he added. The government will take every decision in the best interest of the country and to safeguard the rights of the common man, he said.

He said that the administration should ensure availability of sugar in small shops in order to stabilize the market. The sugar situation should be reviewed on a daily basis.

Usman Buzdar directed to take all necessary steps for the immediate start of the crushing season. He gave necessary instructions to Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in this regard.

the CM was informed that there was an ample stock of sugar in the province including Lahore. Sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg in 200 mega stores and 1200 small shops in Lahore.

Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, secretaries of relevant departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, Cane Commissioner Punjab and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

