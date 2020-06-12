Chief Minister rejects proposal of reduction in salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :While rejecting a proposal about deduction in salaries of government employees, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is in favour of giving relief to the employees.

While presiding over a meeting, which discussed different upcoming budget-related proposals, he said that subsidy culture should be discouraged in the budget and the cycle of unnecessary expenditures should be totally stopped in the government departments.

Usman Buzdar said that effective administrative measures helped in producing maximum results, through minimum human resource, and saving of government resources should be ensured through austerity in petroleum use and other heads.

Similarly, every possible step should be taken to increase resources and the best budget should be presented according to the public expectations, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and others attended the meeting.