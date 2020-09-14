Chief Minister removes VC SU from post

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has removed the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, who is facing a graft investigation being conducted by Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment, from his post.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Secretary Universities and Boards Department Muhammad Riazuddin, Dr Burfat has been replaced by Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Pro VC Laar Campus in Badin district.

The chief minister as per the notification has given acting charge of the VC to Dr Kalhoro while exercising his powers under Sindh Universities and Institutes Law (Amended) Act, 2018.

The ACE has charged 68 employees of the Sindh University, including the VC, and private persons in a corruption inquiry involving a huge amount of Rs730 million.

Dr Burfat and other accused persons have obtained bail while the Chairman ACE has formed a Joint Investigation Team to probe the scam.