UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Removes VC SU From Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Chief Minister removes VC SU from post

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has removed the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, who is facing a graft investigation being conducted by Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment, from his post

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has removed the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, who is facing a graft investigation being conducted by Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment, from his post.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Secretary Universities and Boards Department Muhammad Riazuddin, Dr Burfat has been replaced by Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Pro VC Laar Campus in Badin district.

The chief minister as per the notification has given acting charge of the VC to Dr Kalhoro while exercising his powers under Sindh Universities and Institutes Law (Amended) Act, 2018.

The ACE has charged 68 employees of the Sindh University, including the VC, and private persons in a corruption inquiry involving a huge amount of Rs730 million.

Dr Burfat and other accused persons have obtained bail while the Chairman ACE has formed a Joint Investigation Team to probe the scam.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Chief Minister Badin 2018 Murad Ali Shah Post From Million

Recent Stories

Lavrov's Visit to Berlin on September 15 Canceled ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister underlines need for awareness about ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 28 buildings in ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Whites clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw c ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Security Forces Bust Militia Training C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.