Chief Minister resumes visits to tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :After conducting of successful elections in the tribal districts, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has resumed visits of the tribal districts by paying surprise visits to Civil Hospital Jamrud and Headquarters Hospital Landi kotal in District Khyber to inspect the health care services being offered to citizens of the newly merged districts.

While visiting the Civil Hospital Jamrud, the Chief Minister took serious notice of the absent staff, non functional vehicles and substandard cleanliness while at the same time ordered an inquiry directing to submit a comprehensive report on the matters immediately.

The chief minister, during his visit, also met OPD and IPD patients and inquired about the health care standards.

While talking to general public, Mahmood Khan stated that the unannounced visits were part of the effort to evaluate the government services first hand and take remedial measures accordingly.

He pledged that the provincial government would give due priority to the governance issues in the newly merged tribal districts in order to bring about speedy development so that people of the new districts were able to reap the benefits of the merger.

In another surprise visit to the Headquarters Hospital in Tehsil Landi Kotal of District Khyber, local residents welcomed the Chief Executive stating that for the first time in history, they had their leader among them which was evidence that the merger would have a lasting impact and would prove to be a milestone in the development of these areas.

While speaking to the Chief Minister, local residents complained that the non-availability of a female Gynecologist was causing hardships due to which the female population of the area could not avail timely healthcare facilities.

Similarly, local residents also complained about the non-availability of technicians due to which the dialysis and ultrasound machines are lying useless.

The chief minister committed that a female gynecologist would be provided to the hospital within the coming weeks further stating that recruitment of 400-500 doctors and other technical staff is under process which will ensure availability of all necessary staff in the hospitals of the newly merged tribal districts.

He also took serious notice of the prevalent practice of referring patients to private clinics stating that all those found involved in this practice would be sent to their homes and only those doctors would be allowed to continue their jobs who were willing to serve sincerity.

Mahmood Khan further directed the Healthcare Commission to inspect all private laboratories for registrations and best practices adding that the process of merger had been completed and the provincial government would now embark upon a comprehensive strategy to ensure that the merged districts are brought at par with developed areas.