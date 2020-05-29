UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Anti-locusts Steps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting at his office here to review anti-locust steps being taken in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting at his office here to review anti-locust steps being taken in the province.

Addressing the meeting, he announced to reserve his helicopter for locust surveillance in affected districts and issued necessary directions to the agriculture department and the PDMA in this regard.

He also directed the line departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and every possible step be taken to stop the spread of locusts.

The Punjab government had provided one billion rupees and aerial spray was being carried out, in collaboration with the Federal government, to save crops from locust swarms, he added.

The chief minister directed that steps be continued to deal with any possible locust attack in the coming months of June and July. More than three lac acres had been sprayed and locusts' monitoring was in process in 17 affected districts, he said and directed that damages of locust attack be assessed and citizens especially the farmers, be kept informed about the governmental steps.

He directed that locust surveillance report be submitted to his office daily and experience be shared with other provinces as well.

The chief secretary, SMBR, secretaries of information and agriculture departments, the DG PDMA andothers attended the meeting.

