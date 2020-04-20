Chief Minister reviews arrangements for COVID-19 treatment, wheat procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited Depalpur, Chishtian and Sahiwal to inspect the arrangements for coronavirus patients as well as wheat procurement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited Depalpur, Chishtian and Sahiwal to inspect the arrangements for coronavirus patients as well as wheat procurement.

At the outset, the CM visited THQ Hospital Depalpur to inspect the isolation wards for coronavirus patients and dialysis centre. Talking on this occasion, he reiterated that sufficient resources were being utilized to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He appreciated the services of doctors and paramedics and maintained that different precautionary measures were taken to protect the lives of the people.

He also inspected the wheat procurement centre where farmers thanked him for the arrangements. The CM assured that farmers' interest would be protected. He informed that the restriction of gardawari had been done away with. Farmers should not face any difficulty and action would be initiated in case of any complaint, he said. He directed to follow the relevant SOPs in letter and spirit.

The CM also chaired a high-level meeting in Okara to review arrangements relating to coronavirus situation, wheat procurement and eradication of dengue. The CM directed the parliamentarians and district officers to work hard to provide relief to the affected persons and asked them to ensure the best arrangements. He also directed the police to efficiently work for the protection of life and property of the people.

CM Usman Buzdar announced an early start of the revamping of Okara-Depalpur road and assured to provide the missing facility on a priority basis in Government Degree College for Women in Depalpur. The development work would be done in consultation with the elected representatives and resources would be provided for improving healthcare, educational and other facilities in Okara, the CM added.

Provincial Ministers Sumsam Bukhari, Noman Langrial, Ejaz Alam, assembly members and others attended the meeting.