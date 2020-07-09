Chief Minister reviews development projects in health dept

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to ascertain priorities of development projects of the health department came under review.

Steps being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and arrangements being taken for the treatment of patients in hospitals were also reviewed during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants, emphasized that the government had put foremost focus on the improvement of health department in Punjab and significant increase was made in the health budget in the fiscal year.

He said that five mother and child hospitals were being constructed in Punjab including Lahore.

He directed that the priorities of health department should be ascertained keeping in view the needs of the masses and provision of best health facilities should be ensured in the deprived and backward areas of Punjab.

The CM said that the Punjab government by undertaking effective measures, had curbed the spread of coronavirus pandemic to a great extent and added that 51450 patients had been recovered from coronavirus till July 09 in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar apprised that 5,64893 record coronavirus tests had been conducted in Punjab whereas 9587 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

He told that the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was 84587 while 988 new coronavirus patients came during the past 24 hours while 26 persons passed away due to coronavirus pandemic.

The CM commended that the services being rendered by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the front line were praiseworthy.

He directed the health department to undertake steps with continuity to bring further improvements in the treatment of patients.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, P&D, Primary and Secondary Healthcare and concerned officers attended the meeting.