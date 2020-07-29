Chief Minister reviews Eid related arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review Eid ul Azha related arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review Eid ul Azha related arrangements.

Chief Minister directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for protecting the life and property of the people. Security of Eid congregations should be ensured at every cost, he added and made it clear that any violation of coronavirus SOPs would not be tolerated in cattle markets. He directed to take legal action in case of violation of SOPs. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements of cattle markets should be ensured along with the smooth flow of traffic around such markets, he said.

He directed that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured on Eid ul Azha.

The CM asserted that solid waste management companies, as well as the local government department, should ensure zero-waste on the occasion of Eid.

The Punjab government had decided to set up a control room at Punjab Local Government board for the monitoring of cleanliness arrangements, he said.

He directed that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in the province and peoples complaints be immediately redressed.

The garbage and animal waste should be properly disposed of, the CM directed.

The best arrangements should be made and Commissioners and DCs should personally monitor cleanliness arrangements so that societal transformation should be visible to everyone.

He said three best performing districts would be encouraged for ensuring best cleanliness arrangements while poor-performers would be held accountable. No leniency would be tolerated in cleanliness arrangements of Lahore and other big cities as line departments were responsible for a neat and clean environment, he added.

IG Police briefed about security arrangements while secretary local government and commissioners apprised about cleanliness arrangements.

Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, DC Lahore and MD LWMC attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and MDs of waste management companies participated through video link.